Wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has congratulated the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi, as she marked 49th birthday anniversary.

Aliyu, in a birthday message personally signed by her, described the celebrant as a rare gem and special person who deserves to be celebrated.

“My dear sister, adding another year to your age calls for celebration. Birthdays are a new start, a fresh beginning and a time to pursue new endeavours with new goals.

“Move on with confidence and courage. You are a rare gem and very special person.

“May your birthday and all of your days ahead be filled with amazing grace. You are indeed a wonderful person. Congratulations.” Aliyu wrote in the goodwill message.