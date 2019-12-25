Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege has stressed the need for unity as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas.

Omo-Agege said this in a statement made by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yomi Odunuga in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, this is also a time for reflection and new resolves towards ensuring the unity of purpose and facilitating giant strides forward.

“Christmas retells not only the story of the birth of Jesus Christ about 2,000 years ago but also, that of great faith, great hopes as well as the involvement of many, including weary travellers, shepherds, Magi and others in the birth of our Saviour.

“Also, Christmas brings a powerful message, a call for all Christians to reach out to others, be our brothers’ keepers, forgive and let the light of our good deeds shine for all through care for the sick, the hungry, the downtrodden and others at the verge of despair.

“I appreciate my constituents and supporters’ joy over the Senate’s approval for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Orogun, Delta, as well as our success in sponsoring six bills this year, with great potential for touching lives across the federation.

“There is much more to be done and as we celebrate Christmas now; I urge all my constituents and all those supporting us in all parts of Nigeria to embrace the message of unity,” he said.