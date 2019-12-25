Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has felicitated with Christian faithful on Christmas, urging them to engage in activities that will foster the unity of the country.

Tambuwal stated this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Muhammad Bello on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He said Christmas has brought to the fore the need for increased unity among different parts of the country, which was sacrosanct, inviolable and paramount.

According to him, the yuletide is also a period for reflection on what differentiate Nigerians so that they may understand one another.

“Allah says in the Holy Quran that he created mankind as races and tribes so that they may understand one another.

“Therefore, our being together as one is a divine design that should be made to continue existing,” he said.

Tambuwal, who joined his Imo counterpart Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to celebrate the Christmas, also sued for peace and understanding among Nigerians.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings, mercies and good tiding on the auspicious occasion, wishing all Christians a Merry Christmas and happy return.