Here are Christmas messages from some church leaders in Nigeria as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ all over the world today.

Pastor EA Adeboye wrote on Twitter: For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the govt will be upon His shoulder & His name will be called …..Prince of Peace. We have been given the purest gift in Jesus Christ from the father. This is the reason for this season, Merry Christmas to you and yours.

Bishop David Oyedepo: ‘Only the joyful become fruitful and except you are thankful, you cannot be joyful.’ – Bishop David Oyedepo. Spend today celebrating the birth of Christ.”

TB Joshua: “We are here to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ! Love was born in Bethlehem. Peace was born in Bethlehem. Unity was born in Bethlehem. Today, Emmanuel TV celebrates with Bethlehem – love, peace, and unity! Merry Christmas from TB Joshua and Emmanuel TV!”

Apostle Johnson Suleman: “Merry Christmas. Christ is the reason for the season.”