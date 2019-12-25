Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has felicitated with the Christian faithful on Christmas, urging them to observe traffic rules and regulations while celebrating.

Oyeyemi disclosed in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday in Abuja.

He expressed optimism that the celebration would be hitch-free as all necessary arrangement had been made by the Corps through deployments of personnel and logistics to cover the wide network of the nation’s highways.

He, however, sought for cooperation from all road users to ensure that the desired safety and stability during the celebration were attained, noting that road safety was a shared responsibility.

“We have made the necessary human and logistics deployments toward ensuring that Christmas and New Year celebrations are observed under the atmosphere of peace, safety and tranquillity.

“I, therefore, call on all road users to observe all the traffic rules and regulations and avoid whatever action that could undermine their safety during the celebration and beyond,” he stated.

Oyeyemi restated his earlier call that road safety was a shared responsibility of all stakeholders, saying that every Nigerian must show commitment to the success of the ongoing campaign to eradicate the menace of road traffic crashes in the country.

He called on members of the public to get actively involved in the campaign through various FRSC media platforms including the National Traffic Radio, 107.1FM with the studio numbers: 09067000015 and 08052998090 respectively.

“This year’s special end of year patrol is taken more seriously by the Corps in view of its strategic importance as the last year before the review of the UN campaign.

“The UN campaign against road carnage under the auspices of the UN Decade of Action For Road Safety: 2011-2020 is a good strategy.

“I am concerned with the success of this year’s campaign which is the base point for the review of the success of the ongoing campaigns, and all hands must be on deck to attain the set target,” he stated.

He further enjoined road travellers not to hesitate to call FRSC toll free line: 122 in the event of an emergency, stressing that the FRSC call centre and all other rescue facilities have been put on the alert to respond promptly to emergencies during the celebration and beyond.

He wished Nigerians merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance.