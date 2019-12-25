General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, says the church does not celebrate Christmas because it is unbiblical.

Speaking at the Wednesday Manner Water Service which coincided with the 2019 Christmas celebration at the Church’s Headquarters in Lagos, Olukoya says no book in the bible recorded the word ‘ Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on Dec. 25.

“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas.

“The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ. This cold period could be around April or May,’’ Olukoya said.

According to him, Dec. 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.

Olukoya said that the birth of Christ was subsequently co-opted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.

He warned the modern Christians to stop promoting such unbiblical celebration.

According to him, the MFM church has decided to henceforth engage members in various spiritual activities during such periods and other public holidays to discourage them from partaking in such unscriptural celebration.