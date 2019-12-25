There’s so much to be grateful for in this celebration season.

Timi and Busola Dakolo are proud parents as their daughter Zoe celebrates her birthday today.

Timi wrote:

Happy Birthday Zoe Dakolo.My baby of the house. I love you Zoe Dakolo.I pray God’s goodness upon your life Forever. My fashionista baby,In life you will Win and you will always stay in the awesome will of God.

Busola Dakolo also penned sweet words to her daughter: Happy birthday to my fashionista Zoe ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

God bless and keep you.