Reports making rounds suggest that there is trouble in paradise. Newlyweds Bam Bam and Teddy A are in the middle of this one.

Bamike Olawunmi who recently married her fellow BBN housemate Teddy has made a disclaimer video to counter claims that her husband is beating her.

Bam Bam who is pregnant states that her hubby will never lift a finger to hurt her:

My baby has never and would never hit me!

We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.

#saynotodomesticviolence