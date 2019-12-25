Reports making rounds suggest that there is trouble in paradise. Newlyweds Bam Bam and Teddy A are in the middle of this one.
Bamike Olawunmi who recently married her fellow BBN housemate Teddy has made a disclaimer video to counter claims that her husband is beating her.
Bam Bam who is pregnant states that her hubby will never lift a finger to hurt her:
My baby has never and would never hit me!
We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.
#saynotodomesticviolence
View this post on Instagram
We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple. #saynotodomesticviolence The ATHENA Collection Each piece in this collection is named after women who past and present, inspire courage, power and wisdom. Yet to see them all? Please visit www.ladybeellionaire.com to pre-order. #athenacollection #bambamxladybeellionaire #fabricsbyayanski
What do you think?