Adekunle Gold & Simi

Music couple Adekunle Gold and wife Simi are spreading love in this season of Christmas.

Read the caption the ”Jericho” crooner left on their picture here:

Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake 🎄❤️🎄

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi) on