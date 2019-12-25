Two Canadian rappers, Bvlly and Why-S have been shot dead in Canada, hours from each other.

Bvlly was killed at around 3am Tuesday morning, while Why-S died in a shooting in South Surrey, British Colombia, late on Monday night.

Twenty four-year old Bvlly, real name Jahquar Stewart, 24, was reportedly shot outside of a townhouse, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just as the city was reeling from Bvlly’s death, news came that another rising Toronto star, Why-S, died in a separate shooting in South Surrey, British Colombia, late on Monday night.

Canadian media reported: “Homicide investigators were called to South Surrey Tuesday morning where he was found dead in a home.

“Surrey RCMP was called to 152 Street near 22nd Avenue just before 9.30pm on Monday.”

No arrest about the two fatal shootings has been made yet.

Bvlly released his popular Made In Austria project in September, and more recently featured on the 6ixBuzz playlist NorthernSound.

He also featured on big records with 3MFrench including the 5ive Beatz-produced hit 7am in London.

Earlier this month he released the video for his new single Jungle, featuring Mack Dizzle.

Why-S also featured on the 6ixBuzz playlist and had two big videos this year with John Wick and Swag Mine.

One Twitter user said: “That’s so f****d up. They killed Bvlly and Why-S the same night.”

Another tweeted: “Please let there be peace in hip hop.”

While a third wrote: “RIP Bvlly he would’ve blown up soon.”

Reported by Daily Star