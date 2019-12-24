Multi-award winning Starboy, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, is getting married!

Starboy took to his Twitter page to break the news to his numerous fans on Dec 24, 2019, where he wrote, “Next year! I’m getting married!”

In March 2018, Wizkid categorically stated during a radio interview on Urban 96.5 FM Lagos that he may never get married.

The ‘Joro’ crooner in his interview said marriage is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart.

According to him, “I have no plans to get married except all the women that have ever been in my life agree to marry me at the same time.”

When asked to streamline the women and pick one, he replied, “That will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart”.

The 29-year-old music star is a father of three sons from different women – Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo and Jada Pollock.

Wizkid, however, didn’t give a hint on who the lucky girl is, although there are speculations that he is in a romantic relationship with Tiwa Savage.

See his tweet below:

Next year! I’m getting married! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019