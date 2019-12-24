Christmas season is definitely a time to merry, but Miley Cyrus knows what it’s like to feel the opposite.

The singer released a new single, “My Sad Christmas Song,” which led to reports she had split from her new love, Cody Simpson, who was recently photographed spending time with a Playboy model.

Regardless, Cody Simpson’s sister, Alli, confirmed at an event on Sunday that Cyrus and Simpson were indeed still together.

Cyrus began dating Simpson in October, after ending things with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter and splitting with her longtime love Liam Hemsworth in August, after less than a year of marriage.

In an Instagram post, she shared “My Sad Christmas Song” with the caption:

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone.

In ways that still feel relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!