The Lagos State Government on Monday charged all residents of the state to be conscious of the state of the Environment as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello who gave this advice In an interview in his office at Alausa, Ikeja, stressed that it was necessary to enlighten Lagosians that they should show utmost love to the environment even as they celebrate.

Bello, who wished all Lagosians a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year celebration, urged everyone to respect the environment, bearing in mind that a lot of waste would be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations calling for proper disposal of animal waste as well as proper sorting and bagging of such refuse and place them at designated points.

He assured Lagosians that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is positioned to respond adequately to the efforts to rid Lagos of refuse heaps.

According to him, the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu is at the fore front of the campaign for a healthy people and a cleaner environment, and will always encourage Lagosians to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

The Commissioner advised residents who will be visiting the several Parks and Gardens across the state to be mindful of their activities while they celebrate and also avoid bringing inflammable objects to the gardens.

He advised residents against the storage of petrol and other inflammable materials at homes, offices, shops and markets as their storage could aid fire outbreak particularly when virtually all objects in the environment are dry and combustible during this period.

Bello further urged drivers to beware of the hazy weather condition which has reduced visibility to less than 10m, stressing that motorists should ensure that all parts of their vehicles are in good conditions before embarking on any journey.