Nigerian rapper, Daniella Napoleon known by her stage name, Nappy Girl who is just starting to make waves in the industry, releases the video for her track titled “Paper“.
The tune is off her new EP “Bad Bitches Love 808”.
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
