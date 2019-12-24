Three senior lawyers as well as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), have commended the Federal Government for releasing from detention, Mr Omoyele Sowore, leader of the ‘Revolution Now Movement”, and Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser.

Reacting to the release order on Tuesday, Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji, (SAN) gave thanks to God, President Mohammadu Buhari and Nigerians.

“We thank God Almighty; We thank God Almighty, and we thank God Almighty. We thank the President of our country, the Attorney- General of the Federation.

“We also thank the entire judiciary and all Nigerians. It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us,” Raji said.

On his part, Mr Sebastian Hon, (SAN) called it a welcome development.

“Although belated, it is a welcome development. The continued detention of these fellows was detestable.

“The axiom is that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“This is a welcome sign that the world is a global village because the whole world was involved in seeking their release.”

Hon called for the release of others in similar situations, especially El Zak-Zaky.

Mr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), described the order for the release as salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

“I am happy the government has finally seen what I saw in 2015, when I kicked against the incarceration of Dasuki.

“It is never too late to take corrective measures and make amends. There is nothing like something good happening at a bad time, jor something bad happening at a good time.”

He urged the government to extend the gesture to El Zak-Zaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through its Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, said that it was a positive step by the government.

“We hope that this signals a change in direction in Nigeria toward greater openness so that citizens can effectively enjoy their constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms,” the statement said.

Some of the opinions of Nigerians on Twitter:

Those that defended the DDS for re-arresting Omoyele Sowore just 2 weeks ago must be feeling very stupid now. Some even said we should appreciate the ‘freedom’ we are enjoying. Disgraceful and embarrassing sycophancy. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) December 24, 2019

I cautiously celebrate the announcement that the FG has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore and Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) from illegal detention by the DSS. My cautious approach is based on the diabolical precedents of this tyrannical Buhari government. Plus …. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) December 24, 2019

In the face of endless attacks, intimidation and abuse from online and offline State Thugs, Femi Falana (SAN) stood with Omoyele Sowore and did his job as a trained professional. We will not forget. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) December 24, 2019

The Nigerian government under Maximum Leader General Buhari has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki, men that were abducted and kidnapped by the Nigerian government. We are supposed to thank our dictator Buhari for freeing his victims. In a democracy! Na wa! pic.twitter.com/7BBY6mZwMN — Ikhide R. Ikheloa (@ikhide) December 24, 2019

For the avoidance of any modicum of doubt, Omoyele Sowore's release is not a display of goodwill by the Federal Government. It is the product of the intense pressure from the streets coupled with fireworks of legal battle. Victory indeed belong to the people of Nigeria! — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) December 24, 2019

So the US Congress had to issue a statement demanding the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore before the Federal Government bowed to pressure. Meaning Sambo Dasuki was just an addendum. This is utterly embarrassing. Colonial mentality still in play! Shame!! pic.twitter.com/RLNCueoyUa — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceonigeria_) December 24, 2019