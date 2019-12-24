The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N202.4 billion.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Malami Muhmmad (PDP-Sokoto South II), explained that the committee did not add or subtract from the figures presented by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“However, based on genuine request by Sub-Committees, the committee moved resources inwards to accommodate some important demands and interest of our people,” he said.

Muhammad added that the committee recommended that the state government should recruit more staff for the office of the state Auditor-General.

“This is in order to enable them have wider coverage of the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) scheme.

“That Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning should as much as possible rectify any error made with regards to project titles, cost and description in some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” he said.

Alhaji Bello Ambarura, Majority Leader, thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report and it was unanimously adopted by lawmakers.

Tambuwal had on Dec. 3 presented a budget of N202.4 billion for 2020 to the House for approval.

The governor said that the budget included capital expenditure of N122.8 billion, personnel cost of N32.7 billion and overhead cost of N46.8 billion.