US Federal agents reportedly found cocaine, opioids and guns inside the private jet owned by Rapper Lil Wayne.

The Sun Sentinel reported that charges could be filed against the singer.

Miami Herald also reported that drugs and guns were found inside the plane.

Lil Wayne flew into Miami on Monday aboard his Gulfstream G-V that was capable of carrying 14 passengers.

Federal agents, including the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained a warrant to frisk the plane, detained at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Miami-Dade Police had received a tip-off about weapons and marijuana possibly being transported on Wayne’s plane, and then alerted federal authorities so they could obtain a search warrant.

There has been no statement issued to confirm newspaper reports on items found on the plane.

Amidst report about the items found in the plane, Wayne made light of the affair when he tweeted early Tuesday:

All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 24, 2019

.

His fans interpreted the tweet to mean he is all clear.