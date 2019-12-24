Game of Throne actress, Emilia Clarke has revealed that she will no longer takes selfies with fans after one of them insisted she take a photo with him during a panic attack.

The dragon queen revealed this while speaking to Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners, where she disclosed that she suffers from the anxiety- induced attacks.

Speaking about the incident, a fan actually stopped her and insisted on getting a snap with her, despite seeing her in tears as she was going through a panic attack, bought on by exhaustion at that moment.

On the podcast, Emilia told Jessie: ‘I was genuinely walking through an airport and I suddenly starting having what I can only believe to be a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion.

‘I was on my own. I was on the phone to my mum saying, “I feel like I can’t breathe. I don’t know what’s going on”.

‘I’m there and the tears are coming out,’ the actress added. She went on to say that this was when a fan thought it was the perfect opportunity to ask her for a selfie.

Because of that experience, the Last Christmas actress has banned fans from asking for selfies with her, but she will grant them an autograph in place of a selfie.

‘This guy’s like, “Can I get a selfie?” And I was like, “I can’t breathe, I’m really sorry. Just having a minute.” It was after a few moments like that where I was like, “I don’t know how to do this.”

She went on to say that she now asks if she can give fans an autographs instead. She said: ‘When you do that, you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, “Give us a selfie, goodbye.”

Instead she said it turns into: ‘“What’s your name? Who am I making it out to?” Then you have a chat and you’re actually having a truthful human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this other thing that probably isn’t nice for them and isn’t nice to you.’