A private jet owned by US rapper Lil Wayne was a subject of curious interest on Monday to investigators from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies.

Wayne was reportedly a passenger on the plane that flew into Miami.

The plane, s Gulfstream G-V capable of accommodating up to 14 passengers stopped by federal agents for a search for suspected drugs, Miami Herald reported.

Miami-Dade police officers were also part of the search team.

The jet is being held at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the newspaper quoting three law enforcement sources said.

It said Federal agents received a tip about drugs possibly being transported.

A search warrant was being obtained from a Miami federal judge to inspect the aircraft, the Miami Herald reported.

The 37 year-old rapper was born as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was divorced after two years of marriage. He has four children.

He is five time Grammy award winner,

His career began in 1996, at the age of 13, when he was discovered by Birdman and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label.