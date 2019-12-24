By Taiwo Okanlawon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released first family Christmas card with their son Archie taking a centre stage smiling to camera.

The enchanting family photo shows the adorable Archie is front and center, staring into the camera. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry sit it in the background, smiling.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours,” was written on the card.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Monday night shared the festive black and white card on social media by with the caption: “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019