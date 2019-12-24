The police in Borno on Tuesday says it has deployed 2,500 men to various locations across the state to ensure a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Aliyu, said that the command had adopted proactive measures to provide security and ensure peaceful celebrations in the state.

Aliyu disclosed that the command in collaboration with other security agencies had intensified surveillance and patrols in Maiduguri metropolis to check crimes.

He said the command deployed specialised police units including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), conventional and men of mobile squad to places of worship and strategic locations.

“We also deployed sniffer dogs and EOD teams to places of worship, recreational centers and other public places,” he said.

While calling on people to go about their legitimate businesses, Aliyu reiterated the commitment of the command to maintain law and order as well as protect lives and properties.

Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), disclosed that the command had deployed 1,200 personnel to complement the effort of the police and other security agencies in providing security during the festive season.

Abdullahi said the command also deployed intelligent personnel to strategic locations to ensure peaceful celebrations.

He called on the youth to shun drug abuse and urged the people to report suspicious persons and movements in their communities to security agencies.