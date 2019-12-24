The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board have commenced the payment of over N534 million as entitlements to 318 beneficiaries.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Ahmad Fagam, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Fagam said that the benefits were being paid to those who retired recently from civil service at the state and local government levels as well as those from the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

He explained that the payment include retirement and death benefits as well as refund of eight per cent contribution.

The executive secretary added that 96 of the beneficiaries were from state service, local government 108 while LEA has 114 beneficiaries.

“The total amount to be paid is N534,029,131.19 and will be paid to 318 beneficiaries from both state, local governments and LEAs,” the official said.

According to him, 96 beneficiaries from the state service would be paid N206.1 million while 108 beneficiaries from local government service would collect N130.9 million

He said the remaining 114 beneficiaries from LEA would be paid the sum of N119.8 million

“We are up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees including those who died in active service.

“The board and the state government will continue to ensure the welfare of its workers for better service delivery and well-being of retirees for fulfilled life after service,” Fagam assured.