The Osun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the N119. 5 billion 2020 Budget, N35 billion less than the N154 billion budgeted in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun 2020 budget, christened “Budget of Restoration,” was presented before the Assembly on Nov. 13 by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of the Osun Assembly, while passing the budget, said the Osun Appropriation Bill 2020 would become law once the governor assent to it.

Owoeye thanked his colleagues for the speedy consideration and passage of the budget.

He gave the breakdown of the budget as N57. 67 billion for recurrent expenditure and N61. 87 billion as capital expenditure.

“It is my hope that this “Budget of Restoration” will put our dear state on the platform of sustainable growth and development.

“I call on the executive arm to ensure the full implementation of the budget for the benefit of all Osun people in line with the tenet of the 7th Assembly.” he said.