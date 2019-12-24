By Adejoke Adeleye

The Member representing Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi Owode Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Olumide Osoba, has empowered about 5000 youths in his constituency on entrepreneurial skills.

Osoba, who last month supplied and installed solar power panels to electrify Ibafo in Obafemi Owode Local Government area said the empowerment would be in batches as he expects that each beneficiaries will be empowered with seed fund to start off their businesses.

Speaking on the sideline of the seminar, the Ogun State Coordinator of National Directorate of Employment, Mr Adekunle Bamigbade said ” we in collaboration with Hon. Olumide Osoba, who has facilitated this program to cover the Federal constituency of Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi Owode local government.

“We are training 50 people across his Federal constituency. The training centers on entrepreneurship training, business, and how to set up small scale businesses.

” Our own role is to ensure that the program is being carried on well and we are doing the training for 5 days”, he concludes.

In the same vein, Adeola Akintande, a former Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area said ” what we are doing today is a training program that is facilitated by Hon. Olumide Osoba representing three Federal Constituency in Ogun State which include Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Odeda Local Government Areas.