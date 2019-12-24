Ogun Police Command has arrested 32 suspects, recovered 12 varieties of arms and 51 ammunition within two weeks of the launch of ‘Operation Restore Hope’.

While parading the suspects on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson said that the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and cultism.

Ebrimson attributed the success of the operation to diligence and tactical deployment of the team drawn from special units such as SARS, PMF, Anti-Kidnapping, Anti-Cultism and conventional policemen,

According to him, the community policing philosophy of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had spurred the police command to embark on a security network to dislodge hideouts of the criminals.

He commended the residents of the state for providing timely and reliable information to the police.

The commissioner said the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody who chose to take to crime as a business.

He said: “Police in Ogun have rolled out every arsenal available for us to wage war against all would-be criminals in this yuletide season and after.

“Ogun will not be a safe haven for them to orchestrate their evil acts.”

Ebrimson said a large number of policemen had been deployed on Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin and Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta expressways, to forestall any form of crime during the festive period.

He urged parents and guardians to warn their wards against the use of fireworks, saying that “the law banning the use of fireworks is still in force’’.

He warned that anybody caught selling or using fireworks would be prosecuted.