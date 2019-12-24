If you do not see actress, scriptwriter, filmmaker and author Omoni Oboli in Lagos at Christmas in Lagos, do not be worried as she has been on a two-week cruise around the Arab Gulf region.
Aboard the Jewel of the Seas, she stopped off in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, paying the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque a visit. And she has been posting teases about the trip as it progressed from one stop to the other.
Today she posted a video that the cruise ship is returning to Dubai from Oman.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 They legit almost called security to take us off the ship 😩 The fun in @royalcaribbeanng @royalcaribbean ships is mad o 🔥 This will be you in March once you contact @royalcaribbeanng to book your slot for our March 16th to 23rd cruise sailing the Arabian gulf from Dubai 💃🏻 for as low as N640k all inclusive! #royalcarribeancruise #OmoniOboli Who’s gifting themselves this cruise for Christmas? PS: I want to sell Chioma! She’s a bad influence on my packaging 🤣 Who’s buying? 😜😩🚶🏾♀️
May be she may arrive in Lagos before Christmas to catch part of the fun and concerts lined up for the festivities.
In a prayerful pose on her Instagram account a few days ago, she confirmed she has been on a Royal Carribean cruise ship and prayed for a better 2020 for her fans.
“May God show up strong for everyone before the end of the year in Jesus name. May that which troubles you leave with 2019. 2020 is our year! We will ALL be very successful. Amen!!!”, she wrote.
