Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage bear no grudges with each other, contrary to rumours.

The two Nigerian stars exploded the rumour on Monday night when Alade joined Tiwa at her Everything Savage concert at Eko Hotel and Suites.

A Video posted showed Tiwa announcing her thrill that Alade heeded her invitation to the concert. Moments later the two singers were locked in a bear-hug embrace. And Alade performed later.

Watch the video:

The moment Tiwa brought out Yemi Alade at her #EverythingSavageLagos concert. I love seeing shit like this (in J Cole voice) ❤😇pic.twitter.com/R7RB9DGAbf — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) December 24, 2019