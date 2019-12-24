Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure at the Federal Government, despite the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, directed the Department of State Service (DSS) to release the duo who had been granted bail by courts in the past.

Dasuki was detained for four years (Since June 2015), while Sowore was arrested on 3 August.

Nigerians are asking if the Attorney-General of the Federation on behalf of Gen Muhammadu Buhari is now the Supreme Appellate judicial organ of our democracy.

Numerous courts said release Dasuki, Omoyele Sowore & Bakare DSS didn't release him federal government says release Dasuki, Sowore & Bakare DSS must comply with the FG order Welcome to Nigeria where FG order is superior than court order — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 24, 2019

Bashir the court ordered the release of Dasuki and Sowore.

There is a problem when FG is the one ordering release of suspects when it feels like , and not when the court actually ordered the FG to do so. Buhari’s FG had no right to detain them after the court ordered. You dig? https://t.co/TneVCbNxAE — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) December 24, 2019

Sad to see that until the US Congress formally demanded that the government “show leadership” on the Sowore matter, the government held him, despite the outcry of well meaning Nigerians, including some of their renowned supporters. Not a good look. Colonial mentality still. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 24, 2019

So the US Congress had to issue a statement demanding the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore before the Federal Government bowed to pressure. Meaning Sambo Dasuki was just an addendum. This is utterly embarrassing. Colonial mentality still in play! Shame!! pic.twitter.com/RLNCueoyUa — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceonigeria_) December 24, 2019

Less than 1 hour after she met the tyrant, he ordered for the release of #Dasuki and #Sowore. Do you need more reasons to understand that he is a stagnant loyal puppet of the world arrogant?#TyrantBuhari pic.twitter.com/ppAYnXMeO8 — Muhammad Darazo🇳🇬 (@MuhdDarazo) December 24, 2019

Sort of symbolic that Dasuki and Sowore are trending on the same day for their release from illegal detention – Sowore's media machinery once argued in defense of Dasuki's illegal detention, until Sowore himself became a victim. The lesson here is to unite and bring don tyranny. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) December 24, 2019

The #BreakingNews here is that it is now official that the Attorney-General of the Federation on behalf of Gen @MBuhari is the Supreme Appellate judicial organ of govt. We already have an acquiescent @nassnigeria. The concentration of powers is complete.https://t.co/lV1xShhv24 — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) December 24, 2019