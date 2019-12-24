President Buhari: Nigerians unhappy.

Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure at the Federal Government, despite the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, directed the Department of State Service (DSS) to release the duo who had been granted bail by courts in the past.

Dasuki was detained for four years (Since June 2015), while Sowore was arrested on 3 August.

Nigerians are asking if the Attorney-General of the Federation on behalf of Gen Muhammadu Buhari is now the Supreme Appellate judicial organ of our democracy.