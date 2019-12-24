Mr Gabriel Aduda has assumed duty as the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

At a brief hand-over ceremony, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, enjoined Aduda to take the ministry to the next level in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision.

He commended the directors and staff of the ministry for the modest achievements recorded in pursuit of policies and programmes for national growth and development.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adesola reeled out the achievements to include successful hosting of the National Sports Festival in 2018 in Abuja in spite of challenges; participation in the Commonwealth Games and 2019 African Games in Rabat.

Others were the successful hosting of the National Youth Games in Ilorin and on-going preparation for podium performances at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

He said the ministry had also done well in youth development and revision of the National Youth Policy 2019 to 2023.

Responding, Aduda stated that he had cordial relationship with the Permanent Secretary before the recent redeployment that reconnected them in their career journey of civil service.

He pledged to continue from where Adesola stopped while working with staff and stakeholders to reposition the ministry in line with international best practices.

Aduda was recently re-deployed from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGFA) to the ministry while Adesola was moved to the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.