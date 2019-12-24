The Katsina State Joint Committee for the Implementation of New Minimum Wage says it will soon come up with a new minimum wage that is sustainable by the government.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the committee would take into considerations the revenue from the Federal Government coming to the state, the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as well as payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions to retirees.

Inuwa, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the State, commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their understanding and patience.

“We have learnt that some states have started implementing the new minimum wage, but they still pay less than what the state government is paying its workers currently.

“The labour and workers should understand that the government will do what it can afford and become sustainable based on the available resources.

“We have about six to seven local government councils that have problems with payment of salaries and cannot pay the new minimum wage based on their financial status,” he said.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the NLC, Hussaini Hamisu, urged the state government to be honest and objective on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Hamisu expressed the hope that the committee would work to beat the December deadline given by the NLC headquarters to states to sign the new minimum wage.

He commended the state government for giving them the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity.