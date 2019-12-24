Nigeria’s 36 state governors are willing to pay the minimum N30,000 wage to civil servants, but want a review of the revenue sharing formula.

The Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, made their position known when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

He stated that the agitation for the review of the revenue sharing formula by the Governors’ forum dated right from the administration of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

”We feel that it’s time for the revenue sharing formula to change and we have made a representation to the President and Commander-in-Chief not just under the Buhari’s administration.

”This has been an ongoing agitation that started way back since the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo. It continued with President Yar’Adua and President Goodluck Jonathan.

”So, it’s not just something that has been brought out under President Buhari,” he said.

Fayemi revealed that already the forum had presented its position on the proposed review of the revenue sharing formula to Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for possible consideration.

”You also know that there is a process to this. The process is that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, which has the responsibility for this would do its own due diligence, consult widely with critical stakeholders.

”We have also made available our own representation to RMAFC.

”Every state has a representative at RMAFC as you know and only last week, RMAFC held a retreat on this and other matters and I believe they will communicate the position.

”Now that we have a full fledged RMAFC in place with a Chairman and other members appointed, it is our expectation that this would be taken up by RMAFC with Mr President in a manner that we have taken it up.

”Whether that would affect negotiation for the minimum wage, I can tell you no. Minimum wage is a law.

”But as I have always said to you, a national minimum wage act is not a general minimum wage review. They are two separate things.”

Fayemi, however, maintained that governors were committed to the minimum wage act, promising that no state would pay anything less than the approved N30, 000.

The governor stated that the consequential adjustment may not necessarily end up being the same among the States.

”Some of us have started paying N30, 000 as you may be aware, others want negotiations on the consequential adjustment to end before they start paying the minimum wage.

”And as you may be aware, what has happened so far is that the Federal Government has agreed a percentage of consequential adjustment with labour.

”What is happening currently in states and majority of our states have started that negotiation, which is to agree on what that consequential adjustment would be in the state.

”I have also said to many people who have asked me, fingers are not equal at the level of the states.

”So, consequential adjustment may not necessarily end up being the same, it will be different from state to state.

”But I can assure Nigerians that no state is going to pay anything less than N30, 000,” he added.