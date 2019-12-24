Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has returned to his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa state for an assessment of the attack by gunmen early morning of 24 December.

Jonathan was not at home during the attack, in which three of the gunmen who came in flying boats were killed. One soldier died.

According to a statement made by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president condemned the attack and urged security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm.

“The former president has also condoled with family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book,” Eze said.