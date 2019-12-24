The National Patron, Board of Trustees of Fulani socio- cultural group, Billital Maroobe, Pastoralists Association of Nigeria (BILMPAN), Alhaji Yau Malammadori, has commended Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for returning all grazing lands to Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Malammadori made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

He said the gesture would drastically reduce the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the state, adding that the initiative would also promote unity and peaceful co-existence between farmers and pastoralists in the state.

He also thanked the Governor for pledging to establish Ruga (Fulani settlement) in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We appreciate the gesture by the Governor because he pledged to spend at least N2.8billion in the construction of each of the settlements.

“This means, he will spend a total of N5.6 billion in the three senatorial districts of the state for the projects.

“We are happy because the Governor said that he would also provide us with houses, schools, clinics and other basic social amenities, including grazing lands in the settlements.

“The initiative is a welcome development as it will promote unity and economic growth in the country which we hope every well meaning Nigerian should appreciate,” he said.

The patron appealed to other governors across the country to emulate their Zamfara counterpart.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to support Gov. Matawalle on his efforts to curtail herdsmen/farmers crises, banditry and other crimes in Zamfara.