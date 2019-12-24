The Sango-Ota Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday, returned N70,480 cash to the family of one Mr Taofeek Muriana, who died in an accident around Toll-Gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The other items returned to the family of the man, who died on Dec. 19, were a Huawei mobile phone, the Guaranty Trust Bank ATM card of the deceased and a photocopy of his driver’s licence.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, made this known during the handover of the items at Ota, Ogun.

Ganiyu commiserated with the family members and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The unit commander also reiterated the corps’ commitment to ensuring safer roads and assured the public to always return accident victims’ property when an accident occurred.

Alhaji Sikiru Babalola, the uncle of Muriana, commended the FRSC officials for returning the items back to them.

Babalola prayed God to also protect them in the course of their daily duties.

Muriana, a passerby, was confirmed dead after being taken to the hospital alongside two other persons, at about 12.59 pm. on Dec.19.

A truck, with registration number KRD 72 XY, had had a brake failure and rammed into the Bajaj motorcycle, marked Ogun: AKM 039 UP which was conveying two female passengers who were about disembarking from it.