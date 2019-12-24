Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has labelled the attack on a security post near the Otuoke residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State, as the most dangerous event that has happened in the last five years.

Fani-Kayode said, “If the attempt had succeeded it would have set Nigeria on fire.”

He, however, called on the Federal Government to beef up Goodluck Jonathan’s security.

Fani-Kayode said: “The attempt to murder Goodluck Johnathan and the attack on his home is the most dangerous event that has taken place in the last 5 years. If the attempt had succeeded it would have set Nigeria on fire. I commend those that were killed protecting him. I urge the FG to beef up his security.”