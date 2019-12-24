Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser, has been released after four years in detention.

The Department of State Services (DSS) released Dasuki in Abuja on Tuesday following the directive of the federal government.

Ahmed Raji, Dasuki’s counsel, confirmed that his client was released on Tuesday evening.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had asked the secret police to release Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, in compliance with the court order on their release.