The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has donated provisions and toiletries worth millions of naira to all its patients to mark the Christmas celebrations.

Donating the items in Benin on Tuesday, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director of UBTH, reiterated his commitment to providing quality health care services.

He said the gift items were to show love to patients of the hospital, saying that it was the management’s responsibility to care for the patients.

“This donation is to reiterate and re-emphasise our commitment to patients.

“I thank God for keeping the staff of UBTH,” he said.

Obaseki thanked the management of the hospital and the organising committee for taking out time to celebrate with the patients.

Rosemary Ivie, a female patient, thanked the chief medical director for the gifts, saying that the teaching hospital offered very good services.

“I am so happy and feel loved. God bless UBTH.

“This will encourage patients who are down at the moment, reminding them that better days are yet to come,” she said.

Lucky Osarenren, a male patient, appreciated the hospital for the care, gifts and services.

“Since last month when I got admitted, I have gotten good care from the doctors and nurses.

“My orientation has changed toward UBTH,” Osarenren said.

Aside from the donations, management and staff of the hospital went to all the wards singing carols for patients.