Mr Abel Bala, member representing Nassarawa Eggon West Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has distributed food items worth N2.5 million to his constituents to celebrate Christmas.

Among items distributed were bags of rice, maize, macaroni, spaghetti, assorted condiments, and cash.

Abel, (PDP), while distributing the items on Tuesday, said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to improve the standard of living of the people of the constituency during, and after, the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The lawmaker said that the Bible preaches generosity, hence his continued determination to change the lives of the people of his constituency.

“I have decided to distribute these items to the people of my constituency in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“This gesture will go a long way in improving on the standard of living of the people of my constituency.

“I want them to celebrate Christmas and New Year with smiles on their faces and with joy,” he said.

Bala urged the people of his constituency to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by living in unity, peace and be their brother’s keepers at all time.

He congratulated Christians and other Nigerians in advance on the celebrations of the Christmas and New year.

The lawmaker assured the people of quality and sound representation at the state legislature in the interest of development.

Responding, Mr Mustapha Ibrahim, PDP Chairman in Mada Station ward, Rev Joshua Yahaya of ERCC, Angwan Mission, Mada Station and Elder Labaran Abimiku commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

They described the gesture as first of its kind, saying that it would go a long way in improving on their standard of living.