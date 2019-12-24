Former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekwremadu, has called on Nigerians to pursue peace and show love during the Christmas and beyond, in order to move the nation forward.

Ekweremadu made the call in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.

Ekeweremadu spoke at the annual Christmas outreach to widows by his wife, Mrs Nwanneka Ekweremadu.

The former deputy senate president called for the revival of the values of love and unity in order to move the nation forward.

“The core message of Christmas is love, as demonstrated by God, who gave His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to be born as a man for our salvation.

“This season is, therefore, a call to show unconditional love, for we cannot claim to love God if we do not show love to our fellowmen, created in the image and likeness of God.

“As Africans, we must endeavour to sustain our social security system and the culture of being our brother’s keeper, to ensure that nobody is left behind.

“We must pursue love, unity, peace, justice, forgiveness and goodwill to all in order to move our nation forward,” he said.