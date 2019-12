American Pop singer, Chris Brown shared this adorable photo of his daughter, Royalty Brown ‘changing her little brother, Aeko’s diaper.’

The 30-year-old singer wrote: ‘BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS.’

Chris Brown and his estranged girlfriend, Ammika Harris welcomed the child on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. This is Chris Brown second-born after a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.