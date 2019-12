The Department of State Service, DSS, has finally released the Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore from detention.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday ordered the release of Sowore and former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

Sowore was however released on Tuesday evening following an order to the DSS by Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his freedom.