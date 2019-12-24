Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack unleashed on PDP member and activist, Deji Adeyanju by hoodlums in Abuja.

Adeyanju was attacked on Tuesday during a protest in front of the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission.

The protest was staged to canvass for obedience to a court order by the Buhari administration.

Pictures and videos posted on Twitter show hoodlums, and counter-protesters descending on him and beating him to stupor.

Some commentators on Twitter claimed that the police watched the attack without making any effort to protect Adeyanju.

Reacting to the attack on Monday night, Atiku wrote on Twitter: “Like I said before, without rule of law, there can be no rule at all. Govt must be seen to be working to protect those who hold contrary views. As such, perpetrators of the brutality against the activist, Deji Adeyanju must be brought to book. Their act stands condemned. -AA”