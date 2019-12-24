Governor Kayode Fayemi said the APC Governors’ Forum has taken steps towards addressing the political crisis involving the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Gov. Obaseki of Edo.

”I can assure you that we are fully seized of what is happening in Edo State and at the level of the APC Governors’ Forum, we have engaged both parties, we hosted both parties, we appealed to them and their supporters”, Fayemi said in Abuja

”We have taken steps and we are still taking steps to ensure that peace reigns in Edo but that is not the matter for the Nigeria Governors Forum, its more of a (party) political issue but we are involved in that at the level of the party.

On his membership of the Committee set up to reconcile the Emir of Kano, Sanusi, and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Fayemi said he and Gov. Aminu Masari were selected to represent the Governors’ Forum in the committee.

He disclosed that the committee had briefed President Buhari on its mission and activities so far.

”We already had preliminary discussions with both parties and we know that they are both desirous of peace in Kano. We have also briefed Mr. President on the mission of this body.

”It is not a federal government body. I must say Mr President is not averse to anything that could assist in ensuring that there is peace in one of the most politically volatile states in our country.

”Anything to avoid a volatile situation that may result in an unfortunate development is not wanted and it is our expectation that given the positive response from both His Excellency the governor, Dr. Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, we would come to a resolution of the problem,” he said.