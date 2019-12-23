The Kano State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,200 operatives to ensure security during the festive period in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

“The state Commandant of the Corps, Mr Abu Tambuwal has approved the deployment of 1,200 operatives to maintain peace and order during the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” Idris said.

According to him, a special response squad, including undercover personnel has been mobilised to strategic locations including worship and recreational centres to ensure protection of lives and property.

He said the corps would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure adequate security in the 44 local government areas of the state.

The command’s spokesperson advised the public to report any suspicious movements, as the corps’ was set to deal with miscreants who may disrupt the public peace during the yuletide.

He said in the event of any eventuality, the public should use the corps distressed lines as follows:- 08162119967, 08033216588, 08038041062.