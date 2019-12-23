23-year-old Nigerian singer and songwriter Korede Bello took to twitter to give his opinion on how people should tell the truth.

Approach is very important in handling issues, the mannerism with which an individual handles a problem goes a long way in determining how such challenges will be solved.

The Mavin star wrote:

yes, the truth hurts. But when told with love it becomes bearable

