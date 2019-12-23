Nigerian artiste, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, released adorable new photos to the delight of her fans.
Waje who was dressed in Women’s Tiger Skin outfit released the photos on Monday morning.
See the photos below:
Monday, December 23, 2019 10:47 am | Entertainment | 0 Comments
Nigerian artiste, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, released adorable new photos to the delight of her fans.
Waje who was dressed in Women’s Tiger Skin outfit released the photos on Monday morning.
See the photos below:
What do you think?