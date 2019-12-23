BBNaija Season 4 housemate Tacha is 24 today and her army of fans, known as Titans are in frenzy as they seized Twitter Nigeria tweeting to wish her a happy birthday.

By 8.30 am on Monday, hashtags of her birthday were three of the top four on Twitter trends.There had been 132,000 tweets with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayTacha and 100,000 of tweets of the hashtag #Tacha24.

Natasha Akide’s social media image has indeed soared after she was disqualified from the BBNaija show, with her fans believing she was robbed to give Mercy Lamborghini the chance of winning.

Her fans, who call her ‘Queen Tacha’ are still sulking ever after even as they posted congratulatory birthday messages on Monday.

Here are some tweets by Tacha’s fans on her birthday:

May you always experience evident progress in all that you do, You shall live to fulfil God’s will for your life. Happy birthday my love😘😘😘😘#HappyBirthdayTacha #TachaTurns24#Tacha24 pic.twitter.com/8bPAYFX8xk — HappyBirthdayMybabyTacha🥰 (@ltshunnieG) December 23, 2019

Happy birthday to an amazing woman

Strong

Fierce

Courageous

Focused

Resilient #Tacha24 #TachaPreBirthdayParty pic.twitter.com/Z9FHrJzZJ3 — doris anyanwu (@dorisanyanwu1) December 23, 2019