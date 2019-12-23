BBNaija Season 4 housemate Tacha is 24 today and her army of fans, known as Titans are in frenzy as they seized Twitter Nigeria tweeting to wish her a happy birthday.
By 8.30 am on Monday, hashtags of her birthday were three of the top four on Twitter trends.There had been 132,000 tweets with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayTacha and 100,000 of tweets of the hashtag #Tacha24.
Natasha Akide’s social media image has indeed soared after she was disqualified from the BBNaija show, with her fans believing she was robbed to give Mercy Lamborghini the chance of winning.
Her fans, who call her ‘Queen Tacha’ are still sulking ever after even as they posted congratulatory birthday messages on Monday.
Here are some tweets by Tacha’s fans on her birthday:
