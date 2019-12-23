Port Harcourt native Natacha Akide aka Tacha and queen of Titans is 24 today, December 23rd, 2019.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate shared cute pictures of herself dressed like a queen and holding her signature Trident.

Check out fans reactions here:

Internet has been crazy in Cape Verde but I can finally wish my bestie of life @Symply_Tacha a happy birthday from Cape Verde!!! I love you so much boo and have a surprise for you once I’m back! Love you!!! 😊❤️❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayTacha #KhafinatorsCelebrateTacha pic.twitter.com/00r2yccRV5 — Khafi Kareem (ACupOfKhafi) (@KhafiKareem) December 23, 2019

Hey queen @Symply_Tacha you are special. Happy birthday champ… thanks for spreading light and positivity. Here’s wishing you all the good things in life. Love always 🧚🏻‍♀️🌹😘 #HappyBirthdayTacha #Tacha24 #HappyFairy pic.twitter.com/UXbxHCKCFJ — Master Charity Owoh (@CharityOwoh) December 23, 2019

On this day 23/12/2019

Natacha Akide Asserts her Authority As the one and only Trident queen

Any Objection to this , can kiss the tip of the trident ….and go alllllllllll in 🔱🎊🎉🎁🎉🎊🎉 Happy Birthday @Symply_Tacha #HappyBirthdayTacha #Tacha24 #TachaPreBirthdayParty pic.twitter.com/SDY2jDmJXN — Ricky Chidi 🔱❤🔱 (@Ricky_chidi) December 23, 2019

Tacha loves deep. You can never convince me she’s a bad person ever. Look at how she carries her fanbase on her head. The name, the trident, she could’ve easily ignored it or changed it but she embraced it like her own. #Tacha24 #TachaTurns24 #HappyBirthdayTacha pic.twitter.com/hnsXueqSMO — uMaDlomo 👑 (@zuri_malaika) December 23, 2019