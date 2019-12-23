By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that member of House of Representatives member and club owner, Shina Peller was arrested and detained after he stormed Maroko Police Station with over 50 thugs to remove some vehicles seized by Police at his club.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, Peller’s club, Quilox, who was fond of obstructing the free flow of traffic had been warned many times, but he refused to do anything about it.

The police had on Monday morning towed three of the vehicles belonging to Quilox’s customers that were causing gridlock.

He said, “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and blocking the road. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times.

“Up till 9am, the club was still on. They refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it.

“This man had been talked to many times, but he refused to listen. This morning, our patrol vehicles towed three vehicles out of that place so that people could pass.

Bala claimed that Peller mobilised thugs, invaded the station and forcefully removed the vehicles.

“This honourable mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move those vehicles out. We had to send reinforcement from neighbouring stations before they were able to curtail the situation. That was how he was arrested with five of the thugs, while others escaped. We had to excerise a lot of restraints.

“They have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, where they are being investigated.”