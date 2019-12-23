Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu will on Tuesday 24th December, 2019, commission the new Ultra-Modern Vehicle Inspection Service’s (VIS) Office infrastructure to create conducive working environment that would increase their productivity.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde who disclosed this today said the new VIS ultra-modern office infrastructure is in line with the Sanwo Olu administration’s commitment to ensure efficient traffic management and transportation which is also the number one of his 6 Pillars –Development Agenda.

He explained that the new infrastructure, located at VIS Yard, Ojodu- is made up of several office apartments, Training Hall, Conference centre and Information Technology Unit (ICT) Unit.

Oladeinde further disclosed that the new facility will also accommodate one-stop centre in which all Sister Agencies such as Federal Safety Commission (FRSC), Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the likes would jointly use for vehicle inspection and administration.

In addition, Oladeinde added that the machine for the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology recently developed by the State Government for the traffic law enforcement is installed within the facility to process and analyze various traffic offences captured by the ANPR machine.

While assuring that the new infrastructure would boost the morale of the officers, the Commissioner charged them to justify the state government’s huge investment in the transport sector reform by rededicating themselves to duty and show more commitment to unlocking traffic gridlocks in the metropolis.